Group of swimmers stuck in rip, woman flown to Newcastle hospital

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 28 2023 - 10:50am, first published 9:30am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene and airlifted a woman to a Newcastle hospital. File picture supplied
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene and airlifted a woman to a Newcastle hospital. File picture supplied

A WOMAN has been flown to a Newcastle hospital after a group of people became stuck in a rip at a beach yesterday evening.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

