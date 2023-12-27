Group of swimmers stuck in rip, woman flown to Newcastle hospital

A WOMAN has been flown to a Newcastle hospital after a group of people became stuck in a rip at a beach yesterday evening.
Emergency services were called to Frazer Beach on the Central Coast just before 8pm on December 27 after reports multiple swimmers were struggling in the water.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also tasked to help rescue the group and treat the injured.
Everyone came back to shore safely and Ambulance NSW paramedics assessed a number of people at the scene.
A woman in her 40s needed further medical attention, and was stabilised by the helicopter's critical care medical team.
She was flown to John Hunter Hospital and was reportedly in a stable condition at the time.
Hunter New England Health confirmed the woman had been discharged from hospital by Thursday morning.
It's been a horror summer already for swimmers.
A man died and a woman was fighting for life after a group of four was pulled from the water at Stockton Beach south of Birubi on December 27.
Two men died at Central Coast beaches on Christmas Day after suffering medical episodes.
A 47-year-old Western Sydney man died after he was caught in a rip at the notorious Birubi Beach at about 6.30pm on December 16.
A swimmer drowned off Stockton three weeks earlier, near the Lavis Lane entry to the dunes, while four of his friends managed to escape a rip and get back to shore. His body has not been found.
Lifesavers have pleaded with the public to only swim at patrolled beaches and only swim between the flags.
