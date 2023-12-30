Ten-man Newcastle Jets hang tough for 2-0 win over Western United

Newcastle dominated before hanging tough after the send off of stand-in captain Apostolos Stamatelopoulos in the 58th minute to down Western United 2-0 on Saturday at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The Jets were superior in the first half and led at the break thanks to a double from Trent Buhagiar, who returned to the starting side in place of the injured Reno Piscopo (groin).
Callum Timmins was another addition to the first XI, starting in place of skipper Brandon O'Neill, who moved to the bench because of his battle with a lung infection through the week.
The change led to the elevation of Stamatelopoulos to the captaincy for the first time but he let his side down with two acts of ill-discipline.
The striker was booked late in the first half for standing too close to a free kick, then he copped a second with a late challenge on Kane Vidmar.
The send off threatened to turn the match but while keeper Ryan Scott was called into action more, he was largely untroubled.
Last-placed United came closest to scoring when Michael Ruhs hit the left post with a great chance in the 83rd minute.
It was a first home win of the season for the Jets, who were 10th on nine points before the round 10 A-League clash.
Newcastle were on top early in the match when Buhagiar scored on eight minutes. He was gifted a free header from close range in the centre of goals off a Dane Ingham cross.
He could have had three goals inside 17 minutes but he was denied at a goalmouth scramble in the 16th then was away on goals off a quick throw-in only to have his one-on-one chance blocked moments later. Clayton Taylor had a chance off the rebound from the second save but sprayed his shot well over the crossbar.
Buhagiar, though, made no mistake with his next breakaway chance in the 22nd minute.
The Jets broke quickly from a United corner with Buhagiar taking the ball from well inside Newcastle's half to the United penalty box before feigning a shot then placing his strike into the bottom left corner of goal.
The Jets continued to pile on the pressure as Taylor found the crossbar with a volleyed shot in the 26th minute.
United looked to have got one back in the 33rd when Noah Botic knocked in Riku Danzaki's ball, but the scorer was ruled offside, a decision that was confirmed on review.
Danzaki then added to United woes when he came off in the 39th minute with a shoulder injury.
Newcastle finished the half with six shots on target to United's zero.
Stamatelopoulos had a shot smothered in the 51st minute before United's threat grew.
An unmarked Botic failed to get a touch on a cross in the 53rd minute and former Jet Daniel Penha forced a diving save from Ryan Scott with a free kick in the 54th.
Down to 10 men, Newcastle still created chances. Tom Aquilina (61st minute) and Archie Goodwin (80th) had one-on-one opportunities but scuffed their shots.
