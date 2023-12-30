Newcastle Herald
Ten-man Newcastle Jets hang tough for 2-0 win over Western United

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 30 2023 - 7:30pm
The Jets celebrate a goal on Saturday. Picture by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images
Newcastle dominated before hanging tough after the send off of stand-in captain Apostolos Stamatelopoulos in the 58th minute to down Western United 2-0 on Saturday at McDonald Jones Stadium.

