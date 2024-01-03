Newcastle Herald
Why are there more shark sightings than usual in Lake Macquarie?

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 4 2024 - 8:06am, first published 7:00am
A hammerhead shark in Lake Macquarie. File picture
A recent rise in the number of recorded shark sightings in Lake Macquarie does not represent an increased population of them in the lake, the NSW Department of Primary Industries says.

