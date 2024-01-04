Man charged with plucking chicken from wildlife farm, throwing it to gators

AN ANIMAL cruelty charge has been levelled against a man accused of plucking a live chicken from a Hunter wildlife park and throwing it to alligators while families watched on in horror.
Police were called to the well-known Oakvale Farm and Fauna World at Salt Ash on Tuesday, January 2.
Officers were told a man had snatched a live chicken from an enclosure and threw it into the nearby alligator pen, where it was killed.
Police were alerted and officers were deployed to the site on Wednesday as part of an investigation.
A 57-year-old man attended Singleton Police Station on Thursday, January 4, where he was charged with committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal.
He will front Raymond Terrace Local Court for the first time next month.
A witness previously told the Newcastle Herald onlookers watched on in horror as the incident allegedly took place in front of members of the public during the summer school holidays.
The witness claimed the hen was "eaten in front of families and small children".
The witness said the man, understood to have been a visitor to the wildlife park, had a child with him at the time and was immediately escorted from the premises in the aftermath.
"It was truly shocking and just awful for everyone that was there at that time," the witness said.
