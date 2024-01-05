Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police car hits pedestrian, investigation under way

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 5 2024 - 11:39am, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna outside Newcastle Police Station. Picture by Anna Falkenmire
Northern Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna outside Newcastle Police Station. Picture by Anna Falkenmire

A WOMAN is in a Newcastle hospital with serious injuries and an internal investigation is under way after a police car struck a pedestrian at South Kempsey overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.