Heritage NSW email shows doubts over EastEnd house demolition

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
January 9 2024 - 5:00am
The 19th century timber house in King Street. File picture
The 19th century timber house in King Street. File picture

A senior heritage officer at Heritage NSW told a colleague last year that she had "misjudged" an assessment of an old timber building in central Newcastle which is now being demolished to make way for luxury apartments.

