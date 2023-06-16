Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

'Major over-development': New Hunter Street Mall apartments design under fire for increased building height

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
June 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An architectural render of the proposed Kingston apartment building on the corner of Newcomen and King streets.
An architectural render of the proposed Kingston apartment building on the corner of Newcomen and King streets.

A Newcastle residents group has criticised new plans for the EastEnd apartment complex as too high and a "major over-development" of the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.