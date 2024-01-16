Meet the swimmer who will put the refurbished Newcastle Ocean Baths to the test

Except for about nine years spent in the far west of NSW, Mrs Burton has never been far from the water. She has been a competitive swimmer, a teacher, a coach and now - at 85 - a Master in her home club at Springwood in the Blue Mountains. Swimming has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember. To swim well, she says - not just to be able to stay afloat, but to swim well - is something intrinsic; "It's God-given".