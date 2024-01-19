In the land of gods and monsters: Discovery the Hunter's Valley's mythic past

According to Indigenous lore, Baimie and his two sons - Booma-ooma-nowi and Ghindi-inda-mui - taught the Ngemba people near Brewarrina in western NSW to build stone fish traps by heaving many stones into a dry river bed to create a system of weirs and waterways that could trap fish migrating up- and downstream. Archeological evidence of these traps has been dated as far back as 40,000 years, according to the peak Indigenous governance body in the western part of the state.