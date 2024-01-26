Team player recognised for 60 years of service to netball

TIRED of leaving hockey games battered and bruised after being whacked by sticks, Lucia Wilcox took a teacher's advice to have a crack at netball.
It became the sport she has dedicated 60 years to as a player, coach, volunteer and advocate for better resources.
The Wickham woman has been honoured with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) today for her service to netball.
Ms Wilcox was a high school student at Maitland when her teacher encouraged her to hit the court for the first time in the early 1960s.
She was a champion athlete and talented sportswoman.
"I thought I suppose I could give it a go and at least I won't get hit with a hockey stick," she said, laughing.
She went on to represent the region and state as a player, and still keeps in touch with some of her teammates, running into them at netball events.
"It's becoming like a family affair," she said.
It's that mateship she has cherished across the decades and inspired her to coach and volunteer.
"I think it's the companionship and the comradeship," she said.
"Just travelling around and coaching some of the girls and watching them play."
Ms Wilcox left Maitland, and became a life member of the Newcastle Netball Association in 2005.
She's been recognised many times for her volunteering, coaching, advocacy for better facilities and commitment to the sport, and was instrumental in the development of Newcastle Netball Association's Tri-Series.
But, she was speechless when she found out about her OAM nomination.
She was watching the rugby world cub in France with her son when the notification came through - an avid sports fan to this day.
She was having trouble with her emails overseas and called on him to help as the clock ticked on her time to accept it.
"It was overwhelming ... I was very speechless," Ms Wilcox said.
"He said 'oh mum, it only stands for Ordinary Australian Mum' - it brought me down to earth and I could relax after that.
"You don't play and do things for things like that, but it's wonderful to know that people ... take that time to want you to be recognised and to promote netball."
Ms Wilcox said the fight for better facilities in the Hunter was far from over.
"Newcastle is falling behind because we don't have that indoor facility," she told the Newcastle Herald.
"We cannot get a premier league team - we've got the best players out there in this region.
"Our players need and deserve a lot more than what we're getting out in Newcastle and the Hunter."
Ms Wilcox said even for those that only want a social outing with mates, to get some exercise and meet new people, netball was a great sport.
"Being part of a team is something that is really good and it gives them self-confidence ... it benefits all," she said.
