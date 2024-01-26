Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Team player recognised for 60 years of service to netball

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Lucia Wilcox has been awarded an OAM for service to netball. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle's Lucia Wilcox has been awarded an OAM for service to netball. Picture by Marina Neil

TIRED of leaving hockey games battered and bruised after being whacked by sticks, Lucia Wilcox took a teacher's advice to have a crack at netball.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.