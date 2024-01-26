How Maitland marked Australia Day - music, games and a dip in the pool

Despite the heat, hundreds of residents flocked to Maitland Park this morning to mark Australia Day with family and friends.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
From a free barbecue and live music to face painting and a petting zoo, there was lots for kids and kids-at-heart to enjoy.
The festivities kicked off at 7.30am with a performance by Hunter band Little CENTS, and the firing up of the barbecue.
The music kept flowing with performances by City of Maitland Pipes and Drums, Maitland City Brass Band and The Autumn Hearts.
From 10am to 4pm, Maitland and East Maitland swimming pools were the place to be with free entry on offer. The mercury was forecast to reach 42 degrees in Maitland.
Many in attendance agreed they were glad the event has returned to Maitland Park.
Resident Jenni Nichols and her three grandchildren enjoyed the event and activities on offer.
"We've had a lovely time," she said.
"We're going to go soon and go to the pool, we're looking forward to it because it's so hot.
"There's plenty of things to do, we just went over to the petting zoo and the kids loved it."
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said he expected it to be a fantastic day at the park.
"It's going to be a great day here, especially when 10 o'clock rolls around and the pool opens," he said.
"People enjoy the park and we've had a long tradition of being here, we've tried other activities to keep it interesting but people certainly enjoy Maitland Park and the shade it has to offer compared to many other places.
"I think the people of Maitland have certainly shown a strong interest to ensure their council continued to participate in Australia Day activities which some of our neighbouring councils have chosen not to do."
More Australia Day in Maitland:
Lions Club East Maitland president Kathy Barkley, who was on barbecue duty, said the free breakfast had been very popular.
"It's always busy," she said.
"We love it that it's back here [at Maitland park] to be honest, we were just saying that, but it's great to be back in the park and have the free barbecue for the community, I think it's nice and we all agree."
The East Maitland Lions also ran a paid lunch after the free breakfast, to raise money for the club's projects such as feeding the hungry, supporting the local community and supporting various foundations.
From 5pm, ticket holders to Maitland Aquatic Centre's Dive in Cinema will enjoy cooling off while watching films Red Dog and Paper Planes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.