Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Community News
Photos

How Maitland marked Australia Day - music, games and a dip in the pool

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
January 26 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite the heat, hundreds of residents flocked to Maitland Park this morning to mark Australia Day with family and friends.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Community News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.