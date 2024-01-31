Gunshots strike home with three children inside

THREE children and two adults were at home when several gunshots were fired in the dead of night, striking the building, police said.
Port Stephens Hunter officers rushed to respond to reports of a public place shooting at East Maitland about 2am on Tuesday, January 30.
"Police believe several shots were fired towards the home, with a number striking the building," A NSW Police spokesperson said.
A couple and three children were at home at the Gloaming Avenue property when the incident unfolded, police said.
Although some of the bullets are believed to have hit the building, police confirmed everyone at home at the time escaped injury.
A crime scene was set up and forensic police were seen by neighbours combing the area for clues as they try to piece together the shooting.
Police investigations were continuing on Wednesday, with no charges laid yet.
Port Stephens Hunter police have urged anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
