Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Twins Stephen and Richard Mateer face sentence hearing for historical child sexual abuse

February 2 2024 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BOTH Stephen and Richard Mateer, twin brothers who sexually assaulted two boys in Lake Macquarie more than 30 years ago, are now suffering from signs of cognitive deterioration, Newcastle District Court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.