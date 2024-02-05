No trace of rock fisherman as search stretches into fourth day

A ROCK fisherman will remain missing at sea for a third night after a sweeping search of the Port Stephens area from sea and sky failed to find a trace of him.
Police confirmed the multi-agency search for the man, who was swept off rocks while fishing at Fingal Bay on Saturday morning, would resume on Tuesday.
Marine Area Command officers, backed by PolAir, surf life savers, Marine Rescue NSW crews and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter have been searching for the missing fisherman and will continue for a fourth day.
Emergency services were called to reports four rock fishers had been swept into waters off Fingal Bay during rough conditions about 9.20am on February 3.
Two men and a woman were rescued in an operation which saw the helicopter's critical care team winched down onto rocks to help them.
A 59-year-old man from Sans Souci, 54-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, both from Chatswood, were treated by ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
The fourth angler that was with the group - a man in his 60s - was not recovered from the sea at the time.
An extensive search was launched but had to be suspended about 6pm that evening due to dangerous surf conditions.
The major search combed the water for the missing man from Sunday morning and again from about 8am on Monday.
Police have tasked an aircraft, local water police and specialist Marine Area Command officers to help with the search.
Marine Rescue NSW vessels and volunteers have been assisting with on-water searches, including south of Point Stephens and east to about 500 metres off Birubi Beach on Sunday.
Hunter Surf Lifesaving confirmed it had lifeguards out on rescue water crafts on Monday.
"We continue to support the search for a missing rock fisherman since Saturday," a spokesperson said.
"Our volunteers have provided on water, aerial, land, incident management and logistical support."
Search and rescue crews battled tough conditions throughout Saturday and into Sunday.
Winds blowing from the Tasman, combined with a southerly swell from the Southern Ocean, battered the Hunter coastline on Saturday, bringing rough surf conditions and large waves.
