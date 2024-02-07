Newcastle Herald
Ice dealer David King shot in the head during 'drug rip gone wrong'

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated February 7 2024 - 5:14pm, first published 4:30pm
AN ice dealer who went to a quiet street in Salt Ash on a Sunday afternoon in August, 2021 was shot in the back of the head while trying to flee a "drug rip gone wrong", a Newcastle Supreme Court jury has been told.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

