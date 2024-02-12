Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

'Let the park brake off': councillor frustrated with decision paralysis

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated February 12 2024 - 8:49pm, first published 8:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view over Charlestown's CBD. Picture by Simone De Peak
The view over Charlestown's CBD. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE HANDBRAKE on housing hasn't been released yet, as Lake Macquarie council put off a decision that could clear the way for infill developments across the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.