Police investigate after woman dies in cliff fall at Redhead

A WOMAN has died after falling from a cliff at Redhead and police have launched an investigation into how the tragedy unfolded.
Police were called to a cliff edge at Redhead beach in Lake Macquarie about 8pm on Monday.
Officers were responding to a report of a concern for welfare.
A NSW Police spokesperson said Lake Macquarie officers talked with a woman at the scene when they arrived.
However, the woman fell from the cliff edge and sadly died, the spokesperson confirmed.
Police have now launched a critical incident investigation in the wake of the woman's sudden death.
The investigation will look at all the circumstances surrounding the incident, and is subject to an independent review.
A critical incident investigation can be declared for an incident involving police that results in death or serious injury to a person.
