Face it: our population will rise. Now, where will we put it?

The Merewether and Whitebridge towers would be in single lines along the Scenic Drive and Burwood Road ridges. For the other suburbs, there would be clumps of buildings arranged to preserve view corridors for the towers at the back, which would be the tallest. The lower buildings, near the trees and water, would probably be built first, some perhaps in the next decade or so. The big ones would come later, as demand grew. We can imagine the current locals complaining about this idea, but they could complain all the way to the bank: land values would rocket.