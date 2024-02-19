Body found 'wedged' inside charity clothing bin at shopping centre

A man's body has been found stuffed into a clothing bin outside a popular shopping centre south of Lake Macquarie, police say.
A passer-by made the grisly discovery at Westfield Tuggerah just before 4.30am on Tuesday, February 20, after they saw human legs hanging from the chute of a charity donations bin.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Wyong Road, where a deceased man was removed from the bin.
A NSW Police statement on Tuesday morning said the body had been "wedged inside the chute".
A crime scene has been established and investigators were continuing to process the area and look for clues at the time of publication.
Anyone with information or footage from the area and surrounds at the time is being asked to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or through the online reporting portal. Information is passed on to police anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
This story is developing and there will be more to follow later today.
