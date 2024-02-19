Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Body found 'wedged' inside charity clothing bin at shopping centre

By Nick Bielby
Updated February 20 2024 - 8:16am, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A man's body has been found stuffed into a clothing bin outside a popular shopping centre south of Lake Macquarie, police say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.