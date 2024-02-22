Motorcyclist dead, two in hospital after crash near Cessnock

A MAN is dead and two others injured after a Hunter Expressway crash near Cessnock on Friday morning.
Authorities were called to Hart Road at Loxford about 9.15am after reports three motorcyclists had crashed while travelling north.
Police confirmed one of the riders had died at the scene while two others were taken to the John Hunter Hospital by ambulance.
The dead man has not been formally identified, police said, while the other two men's injuries were not considered life threatening.
A crime scene has been established, with forensic specialists examining the circumstances behind the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.