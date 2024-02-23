Almost 100 charges between three men after Lake Macquarie raids

A LAKE Macquarie drug supply investigation has landed three men before the courts.
Strike Force Garafalo formed in August 2023 as an extension of the Hunter Region Enforcement Squad.
Officers working in the strike force were investigating the supply of illicit drugs in Lake Macquarie and the broader Hunter.
On Tuesday they searched properties at Belmont North and Lake Macquarie, seizing cannabis, steroids, fireworks and a starter's pistol at the Lake Macquarie address.
In Belmont police said they seized gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), methylamphetamine, gel-blaster pistols, an air rifle and fireworks.
Three occupants of the Belmont North property - men aged 33, 37 and 55 - were arrested.
The youngest man was charged with 59 drug and firearms offences.
The 37-year-old is facing two counts of take part in the supply of prohibited drug - commercial quantity and a third charge of participating in a criminal group.
The 55-year-old is accused of 34 offences.
They include two counts of supply prohibited drug indictable quantity, 28 counts of supply prohibited drug, two counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and possess unauthorised firearm.
All three men were formally refused bail in Belmont Local Court on Wednesday.
The 55-year-old is due to appear next on March 6, while the younger men are both expected to face court on April 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.