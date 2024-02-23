The 20-year-old tasked with leading Azzurri's finals ambitions in NPLW NNSW

Taylah Gray is feeling refreshed, honoured and eager to get started.
The 20-year-old shot-stopper announced herself as a rising talent with stand-out performances as a 15-year-old playing first grade at Merewether before joining the Emerging Jets program.
She had planned to play for Charlestown in NPLW Northern NSW last year but ended up taking the season off to recover from a knee injury.
"The year before I tore the MCL in my right knee. I had the last five games of the season, came back for finals then had last year off just to give it a break," Gray said.
"But I'm back this year, and it feels good. I feel like I've fallen in love with football all over again.
"I felt like I did need a break, some time off to fall in love with it again but I'm really loving it and stoked to be back."
Gray has been entrusted with Azzurri's captaincy by new coach Heath Whyte and is expected to one of the club's key signings.
"I'm honoured," Gray said of the leadership role.
"I want to be able to support the girls and be a leader who hopefully everyone can look up to, and all work together for hopefully the premiership.
"We've had a really good pre-season with Col [Sanctuary], the strength and conditioning coach. He's definitely run us through pretty hard, but I think it's paid off."
Charlestown have bolstered their attack end with Oakland University graduate Jayna Fraser.
The 21-year-old American played a three-game stint with Azzurri in 2022 and has returned to play a bigger role.
"I just graduated from university and I wasn't done playing yet, so I wanted to come over here and take a little break before I start school back up again," Fraser said.
Azzurri face a tough first-up test against Maitland, who have been widely touted as premiership favourites, at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday (4pm).
"We're happy to be considered that," Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton said.
"Now it's up to us to try and prove those people correct if we can do that.
"But we know that there's some really good football sides in this competition and there's a lot of games to play, so we're not going to get there by just talking about it."
Charlestown are without versatile Lori Depczynski, who is serving a one-match suspension carrying over from their semi-final loss to Maitland in August, and attacking player Sarah Halvorsen (unavailable).
Maitland should only have injured midfielder Sophie Jones (knee) out.
The Magpies, who finished in the top four for the first time last year, have already claimed a piece of silverware this campaign by beating Broadmeadow 4-2 in the Charity Shield.
"We were happy with elements of what we did and it's nice to win the game ... but we're not at the level that we know we can be and we've still got a fair bit of improvement in us," Hamilton said.
"It wasn't a 10 our of 10 performance but it wasn't a bad performance either.
"We're expecting a really tough match this weekend. Charlestown have recruited quite strongly and they've always been difficult, from their Merewether days into their Charlestown days."
In other round-one action on Saturday, Magic host New Lambton (4pm), Warners Bay are at home to Mid Coast (4pm) and Adamstown face Olympic at Speers Point (7pm).
