Truck driver's fatigue led to 'devastating outcome'

By Nick Bielby
Updated February 23 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
Alan John Reed was struck and killed by a truck on Cessnock Road near Maitland in 2022. Picture by Simone De Peak
Alan John Reed was struck and killed by a truck on Cessnock Road near Maitland in 2022. Picture by Simone De Peak

A truck driver who fatally struck a pedestrian with his vehicle near Maitland in 2022 has been sentenced to an 18-month Community Corrections Order, with a judge saying a prudent driver would not have continued behind the wheel if they felt the level of fatigue that led to the tragedy.

