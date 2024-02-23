Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Bowen seeks fishing club's input on offshore wind licence conditions

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
February 24 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters at an anti-offshore wind rally in Nelson Bay last year. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Protesters at an anti-offshore wind rally in Nelson Bay last year. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Energy Minister Chris Bowen has asked the Port Stephens game fishing industry to help him decide how offshore wind farms will operate off the Hunter coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.