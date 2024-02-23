Bowen seeks fishing club's input on offshore wind licence conditions

Energy Minister Chris Bowen has asked the Port Stephens game fishing industry to help him decide how offshore wind farms will operate off the Hunter coast.
Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club has been a vocal opponent of federal government plans to establish wind farms in an offshore renewable zone stretching from Nelson Bay to Swansea.
Mr Bowen met with club representatives in November to discuss the government's plans, and Mr Bowen has sent a follow-up letter inviting the club to provide feedback to help him draft conditions for the offshore zone's feasibility licences.
"I am interested in receiving your suggestions as I consider what conditions should be placed on any future holders of feasibility licences," he said in the letter to club president Troy Radford.
Eight proponents have applied for licences.
The government is expected to announce the winning two or three applicants in the middle of this year.
Mr Bowen said in the letter that he could impose conditions requiring licence holders to consult the fishing club on how it will manage its licence and to address how impacts can be mitigated.
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson said she had been working hard to keep the channels of communication open between the community and Mr Bowen's office.
"My commitment remains to our local community to get the best possible outcome for our region," she said.
The offshore wind zone looms as a divisive issue in the lead-up to the next federal election campaign in the marginal seat of Paterson.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton has already visited Nelson Bay twice in September and October to attack the government over the project.
An alliance of environment, business and union organisations has called on the state and federal governments to progress the Hunter Offshore Wind Zone to secure the region's economic future.
