Newcastle RL club Wyong resigned to losing NRL-bound Zane Tetevano

WYONG captain-coach Mitch Williams says NRL-bound Zane Tetevano would "most definitely" be welcome back by the Newcastle Rugby League club down the track.
Williams told the Newcastle Herald on Friday he was resigned to losing Tetevano in 2024 after reports emerged the Roos' marquee recruit had linked with Canterbury.
"Whether he has signed or not I'm unsure but he's been made an offer and will likely accept," Williams said.
"Zane still has plenty to offer at that level and whilst disappointed to lose him, it's a great opportunity for him if this deal eventuates."
Last year he suffered a stroke while training for English Super League side Leeds, returning to represent Cook Islands in the Pacific Championships in October.
Wyong meet Kurri Kurri in the season-opening Magic Round at No.2 Sportsground on April 13.
