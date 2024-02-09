NSWRL set to 'review' registration after Tetevano signs for Wyong in 2024

NSW Rugby League are set to "review" the Newcastle RL registration of Zane Tetevano after the NRL premiership winner and international signed for Wyong in 2024.
Roos captain-coach Mitch Williams confirmed Tetevano has now agreed to terms after the 33-year-old first trained with the club before Christmas.
Tetevano returned to the footy field for Cook Islands in the Pacific Championships in October after undergoing heart surgery in the wake of a stroke suffered while at English Super League side Leeds around five months earlier.
While no official explanation was provided by NSWRL, the Newcastle Herald received a statement from the sport's state governing body on Friday afternoon.
"NSWRL received a submission today from the Newcastle Rugby League for Zane Tetevano to play for Wyong Roos in the 2024 season," a NSWRL spokesperson said.
"The submission will be reviewed in due course following a consultation process with the relevant stakeholders."
Williams said "sorted and signed ... I know we have all the required paperwork done".
Wyong are drawn to open their campaign against Kurri Kurri as part of Magic Round at No.2 Sportsground on April 13.
Former NRL players Vai Toutai, Peni Terepo (Macquarie), Peter Mata'utia (Lakes), Will Smith, Nathan Ross (Wests), Blake Austin (The Entrance) and Blake Ferguson (Kurri) have all signed with Newcastle clubs during the off-season.
The likes of Brock Lamb (Maitland), Frank-Paul Nu'uausala (Souths), Brayden Musgrove (Cessnock), David Fifita (The Entrance), Arana Taumata (Wyong), Luke Walsh (Wests), Dylan Phythian (Lakes) and Tyler Randell (Northern Hawks) are poised to return for another campaign.
Elsewhere, Maitland coach Matt Lantry confirmed this week Lachlan Stein will no longer be joining the club in 2024.
Meanwhile, former Knights premiership pair Paul Harragon and Billy Peden were announced on Friday as guest speakers for the Newcastle RL season launch at McDonald Jones Stadium on March 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.