'Front man' for ANOM drug syndicate never got the 'killer earn'

SR
By Sam Rigney
February 26 2024 - 5:30am
THE Newcastle "front man" for a drug syndicate that imported 230 kilograms of methamphetamine into Australia from South Korea never got the "killer earn", receiving a wage and $40,000 cash from the criminal group for an importation that was expected to bank more than $100 million.

SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

