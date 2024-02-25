'Front man' for ANOM drug syndicate never got the 'killer earn'

"Police allege the syndicate is controlled by an OMCG member based offshore, who is the organiser of numerous criminal ventures impacting Australia and uses encrypted communications devices to communicate with criminal associates," the AFP said in a statement. "Within Australia, it is alleged the criminal operations are controlled by a NSW man who oversees criminal activities across the country. The criminal syndicate has allegedly used encrypted communications devices to execute multiple importations of methamphetamine from the Republic of Korea and to facilitate the distribution of drugs in Australia. The intelligence gathered during the operation identified key members of a money laundering syndicate, significant associates and members of an OMCG, and crucial insights into the syndicate's methamphetamine import methodologies, supply and distribution chains."

