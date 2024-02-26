Police to speak on deadly fire investigation

SENIOR police will address the media this morning amid a months-long strike force investigation into a deadly housefire last year.
Emergency services were called to Clarence Street at Lake Munmorah just before 10.30am on September 8 after reports a single-storey home was engulfed in flames.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and Rural Fire Service crews extinguished the blaze.
The body of an 84-year-old woman and two dogs were sadly found in the charred remains of the property when it was searched.
Police established a crime scene at the time and forensic officers and specialist fire investigators combed the house as they tried to piece together how the fatal fire unfolded.
Detectives, backed by the State Crime Command's Arson Squad, have been investigating the blaze under Strike Force Metzler.
Tuggerah Lakes Police District Commander, Superintendent Chad Gillies, will address the media this morning as inquiries continue.
In the hours after the initial emergency response on September 8, FRNSW investigators operated a drone over the house as they examined the scene, and a trained fire dog was also tasked.
Ambulance paramedics, police and electricity crews were at the scene that day.
Lake Munmorah is a suburb of the Central Coast.
