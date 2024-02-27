NPL: American Angelo Calfo keen to kick on at Weston Bears

For Weston coach Kew Jaliens and his American import Angelo Calfo, having the right philosophy is key.
And after a couple of "pretty long Zoom calls", the pair knew they were on the same page.
Seattle native Calfo, 25, who is completing his major in philosophy, made a late call to come to Australia and arrived three weeks ago as the Bears' sole visa player.
A centre-back, Calfo played in England before studying at and competing for Gonzaga University in Washington for three years. He comes to the NPL NNSW league from US third-division club Flower City Union, where he was off contract.
Jaliens was searching for a defender to replace Dutchman Alessandro Ouwerkerk when a friend working in the US put him onto Calfo.
"It all happened in the space of a week, I was going to go somewhere else," Calfo said. "It was really last second, but I'm really happy with my decision.
"[Jaliens] really wanted to figure out a lot about me as a person, because I think there are a lot of people who want to come to Australia maybe just to be on the beach and not really worry as much about the football.
"He's already given me some advice I haven't got from any other coach, and having someone who's done it at such a high level for such a long time, there's always going to be gold nuggets you get, especially when they have played the same position as you. One of the biggest reasons I came was just that he has this really built-in philosophy on how he wants to play."
Jaliens also liked what he heard from Calfo.
"What was important for me with him was that he still has the drive to push on and to get to the highest level as possible," Jaliens said.
"He was really keen to work with me and he's got a real American mentality. He puts it all in, great effort, great mentality."
"And I think he will be important leadership-wise because he's been captain in most teams he's been in, so that will be a bonus for us, especially with him playing at the back."
Calfo, who also studied sports management, is hoping to build a communication platform business for sports teams with a friend living in Melbourne, but he said his work on the pitch was his focus.
"Football for me was the first reason I came, being in a different market and having the opportunity to have a new set of eyes on you, I think is always helpful," he said.
"The system in America, it's definitely difficult to try to progress, especially if you've gone through all the college years.
"It's also just something new."
Jaliens steered Weston to fifth place and the finals last year, breaking a nine-year drought for the club.
Japanese livewire Yuta Konagaya and Ouwerkerk were key additions last year who haven't returned, but the Bears have recruited well.
Former Jets striker Blake Archbold, Tom Duggan, Jye Bailey (Valentine) and Chris Hatfield (Marconi) are other quality signings.
The Bears' opening round clash at Edgeworth on Saturday was washed out and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 6.
Weston host Maitland this Saturday night (6pm).
