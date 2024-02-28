Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dungog man had loaded revolver, $18K cash and ice in car

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated February 28 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who was pulled over at Heddon Greta last year and searched by police under broad powers targeting outlaw motorcycle groups and organised crime was found with a loaded revolver, $18,000 in cash and methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.