'Blood-curdling yell': Mum's distress after teen bashed in broad daylight attack

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated March 1 2024 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
The teenager suffered a black lip after she was allegedly punched in a daytime attack in Kotara. Pictures supplied
A TEENAGER living with disabilities has suffered bruises and a black lip in an alleged unprovoked attack near Kotara Westfield.

Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

