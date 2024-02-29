Cyclist's neck injuries after motorbike hit-and-run on path

A CYCLIST has been hospitalised with suspected spinal injuries after a motorcycle being ridden on a Newcastle bike path crashed into him then fled.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to come forward as they try to piece together the hit-and-run at Glendale at about 4am on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the Wallsend Cycle Way after reports a cyclist had been discovered injured on the path.
Police were told the man was riding a bike along the cycle way at about 3.30am when he collided with a trail motorbike near the Newcastle Link Road underpass.
The trail bike rider stopped briefly before fleeing the scene, according to police.
Another cyclist found the 61-year-old man injured on the cycle way and stopped to render assistance and call for emergency help.
The Elermore Vale man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital.
He suffered suspected neck and spinal injuries in the crash.
Newcastle police and the specialist team from the Crash Investigation Unit have combed the scene for clues as they investigate the incident.
Anyone with footage, or information about the identity of the motorcyclist, has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It comes after senior police raised significant concerns about the behaviour of unregistered motorbike riders in the Newcastle area.
Shocking footage posted to social media of separate incidents spread across months reveal young people tearing along residential streets performing 'wheelies' and riding along pedestrian footpaths.
There have been several dirt bike arrests in the Hunter in the past couple of months, and incidents where people have been injured.
