Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I stuffed up': getaway driver jailed for armed robbery at Cardiff inn

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 1 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced in Newcastle District Court. File picture
The man was sentenced in Newcastle District Court. File picture

A GETAWAY driver who helped plan and carry out a "traumatic" robbery with a gun and a meat cleaver at a Hunter pub has been jailed for four years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.