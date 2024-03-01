Lake Macquarie arrest as $4.3 million in drugs seized

A MAN arrested in Lake Macquarie is one of four facing serious drug supply charges in the wake of a $4 million police operation in Sydney.
Strike Force Frascatti formed in Bankstown in August last year to focus on large-scale drug supply.
Following its inquiries police from several specialist commands swooped at Bolton Point and Bankstown addresses, executing five search warrants.
The raids involved officers from the Tactical Operations Unit, South West Metropolitan Operations Support Group, PolAir, State Surveillance Branch, Strike Force Raptor and other commands.
"During the operation, police located and seized approximately 12 kilograms of methamphetamine, along with amounts of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis," police said in a statement.
"The drugs have a potential street value of $4.33 million."
A 25-year-old man was arrested in Bolton Point and taken to Toronto police station.
Dylan John Chalmers was charged with drug possession, failing to comply with directions regarding digital evidence access, dealing with proceeds of crime and drug supply offences.
His bail was formally refused in Toronto Local Court on Friday.
Three more people - two men aged 32 and 49 and a 41-year-old woman - were arrested in Bankstown.
All three are facing drug supply offences. The 32-year-old is accused of knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group while the other two are alleged to have participated in a criminal group.
The 49-year-old man is also accused of two counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
All three were refused bail to face Bankstown Local Court on Friday.
