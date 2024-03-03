Hang-glider flown to hospital after Dudley fall

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman confirmed paramedics, firefighters and police were called to the walking track off Bombala Street at Dudley just after 4pm on Sunday.
Initial reports indicated a hang glider had fallen on rocks, she said.
The Westpac rescue helicopter was also called in to assist, ultimately winching out a man believed to be in his 30s.
The spokeswoman said the man had suspected back and leg injuries.
He was flown to the John Hunter Hospital for further assessment and treatment.
The Hunter is unfortunately no stranger to incidents involving gliders.
In 2014 experienced and internationally renowned hang-glider Adam Parer, 46, lost control and crashed into a home in Memorial Drive.
Witnesses at the time said Mr Parer, a firefighter, may have been trying to save the life of another hang-glider at the time.
