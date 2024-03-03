Teenager charged with plotting a murder

A TEENAGER has been arrested by organised crime detectives for his alleged involvement in hatching a murder plot.
Police investigating a conspiracy to kill a 30-year-old man raided a home at Gorokan on the Central Coast and arrested an 18-year-old man on Friday, March 1.
The State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad launched an operation - codenamed Strike Force Barralier - in December 2023 to piece together an alleged plot to kill the Sydney man.
The investigation discovered three men were allegedly involved in the conspiracy and two were charged in January.
They remain before the courts.
In another significant breakthrough on Friday, March 1, strike force detectives homed in on the the third man they allege was involved.
Officers - backed by the Public Order and Riot Squad - arrested the 18-year-old at Gorokan at about 9am.
A nearby home was then raided and detectives "seized items relevant to the investigation", police said.
The teenager was taken to Wyong Police Station and charged with conspiracy to murder and participating in a criminal group.
He was refused bail by police and spent the night behind bars before fronting Newcastle Local Court on Saturday, March 2.
