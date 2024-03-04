Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Two people injured in peak-hour crash on Nelson Bay Road

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
Updated March 4 2024 - 7:11pm, first published 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW Ambulance. File picture
A NSW Ambulance. File picture

Two people have been injured and a person may be trapped following a car crash in peak-hour at Port Stephens.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.