Two people injured in peak-hour crash on Nelson Bay Road

Two people have been injured and a person may be trapped following a car crash in peak-hour at Port Stephens.
Emergency services including fire, police and ambulance crews were called to the single-vehicle accident on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash at 5.30pm, Fire and Rescue NSW said late on Monday, March 4.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the car had hit a tree and two people were being treated by paramedics at the scene.
One man, aged in his 20s, sustained a head and leg injury, the spokesperson said, while another person sustained minor injuries.
One person has been transported via road to John Hunter Hospital, the NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also at the scene, although it was unclear if there was a need to airlift anyone.
The operation is ongoing and motorists are urged to take care with traffic delays expected in the area.
