Number blunder creates send-off chaos in second-division match

Northern League One side Kahibah have had a red card rescinded but a call to have their game against Belmont Swansea replayed rejected after a mix-up resulted in them having a player wrongfully sent off.
Kahibah lost 4-1 to Belswans at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Sunday night after Liam Whitehead was mistakenly sent off in the 81st minute when receiving a yellow card.
Match officials ruled it was a second booking for Whitehead, who wore No.13. However, it was confirmed post-game that Whitehead had not been booked earlier and it was No.33, Robbie Turnbull, on that occasion. Belswans led 2-1 when Whitehead was marched.
Elsewhere in round two of the men's second tier, Thornton beat West Wallsend 1-0, Singleton downed Cessnock 4-0 and Toronto Awaba defeated Wallsend 3-0.
** The Lambton Jaffas v Cooks Hill NPL match at No.2 Sportsground kicked off late on Sunday following a sickening clash in reserve grade.
Jaffas keeper Nathan Butler was concussed after colliding with Cooks Hill's Tomasz Kowalski late in the first half with the score 1-1.
The game was abandoned after a delay waiting for an ambulance to take Butler to hospital amid fears of spinal damage. Kowalski appeared to dislocate his shoulder in the clash before putting it back in himself.
Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said Butler was cleared of spinal injuries and had returned home to recover from concussion. First grade started about 15 minutes late and Jaffas won 4-1.
** The clash of times between the A-League F3 Derby and four NPL men's games on Saturday wasn't ideal.
Games at Weston, Adamstown and Darling Street Oval kicked off at 6pm - the same time as the Jets v Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium. Lakes also hosted Broadmeadow at 7pm.
It didn't go unnoticed by the Jets, who had a crowd of 7117. They had 9271 to the same game last season.
