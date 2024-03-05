Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Comment

Plan to convert Stockton Centre into crisis housing no overnight fix

By Editorial
March 6 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rose Jackson, Kate Washington and Tim Crakanthorp at a media conference in August 2022 calling on the then Coalition government to use the Stockton Centre for crisis accommodation. Picture by Simone De Peak
Rose Jackson, Kate Washington and Tim Crakanthorp at a media conference in August 2022 calling on the then Coalition government to use the Stockton Centre for crisis accommodation. Picture by Simone De Peak

IT may have fallen silent years ago, but the Stockton Centre's landmark site is expected to become abuzz with activity in the months ahead for a worthy transformation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.