P-plater crashed into two cars, blew 0.278

A P-PLATER who crashed into two cars in the Upper Hunter and then recorded a blood alcohol reading more than five times the legal limit has pleaded guilty in Muswellbrook Local Court.
Brock Joseph Swain, 20, appeared in court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving and failing to stop and give particulars after a crash.
He will be sentenced later this month.
According to police, Swain was behind the wheel of a ute that was heading east along the New England Highway at Muswellbrook about 6.50pm on January 25 this year when it crashed into the back of a Lexus stopped at the intersection of Thomas Street.
The ute left the scene without exchanging details with the other driver and a short time later crashed into the side of a Mazda ute, which had also stopped on the highway.
Swain kept driving before his vehicle hit a gutter and came to a stop in nearby John Howe Circuit.
The driver of the Mazda followed Swain and got his details, before calling police.
Hunter Valley police arrived and breath tested Swain, which recorded a positive reading.
He was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook police station where he recorded a reading of 0.278 - more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit.
Swain is a provisional 2 driver, police said, which restricts him to a blood alcohol reading of zero.
His driver's license was suspended and he was granted police bail to appear in court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty.
