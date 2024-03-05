Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

P-plater crashed into two cars, blew 0.278

Updated March 5 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A P-PLATER who crashed into two cars in the Upper Hunter and then recorded a blood alcohol reading more than five times the legal limit has pleaded guilty in Muswellbrook Local Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.