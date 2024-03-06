Rebels advance after Macarthur forfeit in NSW Country Championships

The Rebels are now win away from a second straight NSW Country Championships final after upcoming opponents Macarthur forfeited.
This means Saturday's scheduled second-round clash at Cessnock Sportsground has been cancelled.
Newcastle Rugby League made the announcement on Wednesday night, describing it as "incredibly disappointing" and citing Macarthur's "lack of available players"
The Rebels will instead advance to the semis and meet the Northern Tigers at Singleton next Sunday (March 17).
Northern Rivers and Monaro were the other two victors from last weekend's opening round.
Rebels halfback Dylan Phythian was placed on report during the first half but didn't get charged by the match review committee.
A representative decider is scheduled for March 23-24.
The Rebels won last year's title upon returning to the statewide knockout tournament.
Newcastle RL will hold an official season launch on March 22 while action gets underway at No.2 Sportsground with a five-game Magic Round on April 13.
