Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man accused of Commonwealth Hotel armed hold-up behind bars

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 7 2024 - 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DETECTIVES have charged a man with armed robbery after a violent hold-up at the Commonwealth Hotel left a cleaner seriously injured.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.