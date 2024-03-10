NPL men's NNSW: Four teams still perfect after three rounds

Valentine, Charlestown, Broadmeadow and Lambton Jaffas retained perfect starts to the season after three rounds of the NPL men's NNSW competition.
Charlestown beat Lake Macquarie 4-1 on Sunday at home with goals from Rene Ferguson (15th minute), Nigel Boogaard (27th), Harry Frendo (35th) and Ty Cousins (74th). Also on Sunday, Olympic's Adam Pearce saved a 90th-minute penalty in a 1-0 win at Weston.
The Bears lost Angelo Calfo in the 65th minute to a second booking. The American hit Olympic's Archie Finn in the head while attempting a bicycle kick clearance.
Olympic led two minutes later through Lachlan Griffiths. Chris Hurley had the chance to equalise at the death after Joey Langlois was red carded for handball when blocking a shot at close range. However, Pearce dived to his left to grab the shot.
On Saturday, Broadmeadow scored late to beat hosts Cooks Hill 4-3 Field. Cody Nancarrow scored a hat-trick for Cooks Hill, including a first-minute goal off a keeping error. Will Ingram (16th) equalised but Nancarrow struck two minutes later. Bailey Wells (21st) and Jayden Stewardson (43rd) put Magic up, but Nancarrow (47th) levelled again. Tom Parkes scored the winner in the 90th after Wells' shot was saved.
Jaffas beat a 10-man Edgeworth 2-0 at Jack McLaughlan Oval thanks to goals from Bailey Newton (12th) and Pat Bond (53rd). The Eagles lost Aaron Oppedisano to a straight red card in the 48th minute for a last-man foul.
Valentine beat Adamstown 3-0 away with goals from Nic Martinelli (45th minute), Sakeel Brown (80th) and Riley Aunger (91st).
Maitland claimed their first points with two stoppage-time goals from Braedyn Crowley stealing a 2-1 away win over New Lambton. Joel Caldwell (53rd) put the hosts up but Maitland equalised via a penalty after Josh Piddington was called for handball in the 93rd minute and given a second yellow. Crowley struck again in the 95th, scoring off a free kick.
Adamstown's Josh Haines was sent off late against Valentine for studs-up contact.
