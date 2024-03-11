Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Kade Kelly makes Surfest history as locals ride high on day one

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 11 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kade Kelly at the Sanbah Cadet Cup. Picture Darren Anderson Photography
Kade Kelly at the Sanbah Cadet Cup. Picture Darren Anderson Photography

Twelve-year-old Kade Kelly became the youngest to compete in a Surfest Men's Pro heat before progressing on a successful opening day for the local contingent at Merewether Beach on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.