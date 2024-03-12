Carly McBride murder: James Cunneen's conviction quashed, new trial ordered over dumping body

THE man found guilty of helping dump the body of murdered mother Carly McBride and lying to police to protect her killer will face a new trial after the state's highest court quashed his conviction on Wednesday.
James Anthony Cunneen, 32, was in 2022 found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to murder over the brutal 2014 death of Ms McBride, a jury finding he knew all along what happened to the "missing" mother.
Cunneen was later jailed for a maximum of seven-and-a-half years, with a non-parole period of four years and was not eligible for parole until 2026.
But on Wednesday morning the Court of Criminal Appeal upheld an appeal against Cunneen's conviction, quashing the guilty verdict and ordering he face a new trial.
It is unclear if Cunneen will be released on bail while he awaits a new trial, which likely will not be held until 2025.
Cunneen was the second man charged over the murder of Ms McBride to have his appeal determined this month after the Court of Criminal Appeal last week ruled 2-1 in favour of dismissing both the conviction and severity appeal for Ms McBride's jealous boyfriend Sayle Kenneth Newson.
Newson's lawyers have said they are eyeing a potential appeal to the High Court of Australia after the dissenting judge ruled he would have quashed the murder conviction and ordered Newson face a new trial.
Newson, now 46, was in 2021 found guilty of murdering Ms McBride, a jury left with no doubt he was the person who intercepted the 31-year-old after she left a house at Muswellbrook on September 30, 2014, and inflicted a number of blows to her head and back before dumping her body near the side of a stretch of road outside Scone.
Ms McBride's skeletal remains were not found until August, 2016.
And the judgment in Cunneen's appeal means that for the first time the full reasons for dismissing Newson's appeal can be published.
More to come.
