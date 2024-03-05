Newson's lawyers eye High Court after murder conviction appeal dismissed

LAWYERS for the man who brutally murdered mother-of-two Carly McBride at Muswellbrook nearly a decade ago say they are eyeing a potential appeal to the High Court of Australia after a bid to have his conviction overturned was dismissed on Wednesday.
A three-judge panel of the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal on Wednesday morning ruled 2-1 in favour of dismissing the all grounds appeal, meaning Sayle Kenneth Newson will stay where he is until at least 2038.
Newson, now 46, was in 2021 found guilty of murdering Ms McBride, a jury left with no doubt he was the person who intercepted the 31-year-old after she left a house at Muswellbrook on September 30, 2014, and inflicted a number of blows to her head and back before dumping her body near the side of a stretch of road outside Scone.
Ms McBride's skeletal remains were not found until August, 2016.
Newson, who had been in a brief relationship with Ms McBride at the time of her murder, was later jailed for a maximum of 27 years, with a non-parole period of 19 years and nine months, making him eligible for parole in August 2038.
Newson has long professed his innocence and after he was found guilty told the jury: "Youse have got it wrong. I'm innocent. I didn't do it."
Newson's lawyers, led by Sydney barrister Winston Terracini, SC, and Newcastle solicitor Mark Ramsland, filed a notice of intention to appeal the conviction as far back as 2021.
And the Newcastle Herald revealed last year that Newson's lawyers were arguing he should be acquitted or a new trial ordered due to what they say were errors made by the judge, including not allowing the defence to explore an alleged "financial motive" of a key witness.
Mr Terracini also argued the jury should have been allowed to consider an alternative verdict of manslaughter and argued the judge failed to give an important direction to jurors.
But on Wednesday morning, after deliberating for some three months, any hopes Newson had of another trial were dashed when Justice Julie Ward, the President of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Helen Wilson came to the view that the appeal should be dismissed.
Justice Des Fagan was the dissenting voice, but the all grounds appeal failed 2-1.
The judgment means Newson's conviction for murdering Ms McBride will remain and there was no adjustment made to his maximum 27-year jail term.
"The Court of Criminal Appeal today has dismissed Mr Newson's appeal against his conviction," Mr Ramsland said in a statement. "The judgment of the court is presently restricted, however, one of the judges presiding has provided a dissenting judgment and would have ordered a new trial and quashed the conviction on this appeal. We are now exploring whether a High Court appeal can be undertaken. The judgment is a lengthy one. Time will be needed to consider the position. Mr Newson continues to maintain his innocence in the death of Carly McBride."
Justice Ward said the CCA would restrict the published reasons in Newson's appeal until after the all appeal for James Anthony Cunneen was determined.
Cunneen - who was convicted of dumping Ms McBride's body and lying to protect Newson - does not yet have a date for his conviction appeal judgment.
Cunneen was in 2022 found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to murder and later jailed for a maximum of seven-and-a-half years, with a non-parole period of four years.
During his appeal in October, Cunneen's legal team argued a conviction certificate showing Newson had been found guilty of murdering Ms McBride should not have been admissible during Cunneen's trial and said he should either be acquitted or face a re-trial.
