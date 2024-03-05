Newson's lawyers eye High Court after murder conviction appeal dismissed

"The Court of Criminal Appeal today has dismissed Mr Newson's appeal against his conviction," Mr Ramsland said in a statement. "The judgment of the court is presently restricted, however, one of the judges presiding has provided a dissenting judgment and would have ordered a new trial and quashed the conviction on this appeal. We are now exploring whether a High Court appeal can be undertaken. The judgment is a lengthy one. Time will be needed to consider the position. Mr Newson continues to maintain his innocence in the death of Carly McBride."