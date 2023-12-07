Newcastle Herald
Carly McBride murder appeal: killer's lawyers want new trial ordered

SR
By Sam Rigney
December 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Sayle Kenneth Newson was found guilty of murdering Carly McBride at Muswellbrook in 2014. He has appealed against his conviction and sentence.
LAWYERS for the man found guilty of the brutal murder of Carly McBride say the jury should have been allowed to consider an alternative verdict of manslaughter and argued the judge failed to give an important direction to jurors as part of a push to have his conviction overturned and a new trial ordered.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

