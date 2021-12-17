news, court-and-crime,

AFTER seven years of hell, Carly McBride's mother says she is relieved her daughter's killer will "rot" in jail and hopes her tragic and brutal death can send a message that domestic violence is "not OK under any circumstances" and jealousy and possessiveness are dangerous traits. Sayle Kenneth Newson, now 44, was on Friday jailed for a maximum of 27 years, with a non-parole period of 19 years and nine months after he was in June found guilty of murdering Ms McBride, his girlfriend of about eight weeks, at Muswellbrook in September, 2014. Newson, who maintains his innocence and released a statement on Friday to say he "continues to be heartbroken for the loss of Carly", will be eligible for parole in August 2038, at the age of 61. The enduring mystery of who killed Carly McBride was solved after the jury delivered their verdict, but on Friday Justice Mark Ierace, SC, made crucial findings about why and how the 31-year-old mother-of-two was murdered. Justice Ierace found the brutal and unplanned attack on Ms McBride was motivated by Newson's jealousy after her picked her up from her ex-partner's house and discovered that, although he had dropped her off to visit her daughter, she had instead spent about 90 minutes with her ex-partner. He found that the discovery that Ms McBride's daughter had not been at the home in Calgaroo Avenue came in the context of Newson's ice use and increasingly jealous behaviour and culminated in Newson "striking her in a jealous rage". And Justice Ierace found that, due to Newson's history as a professional Muay Thai fighter and Ms McBride's slight frame, Newson must have intended to kill Ms McBride when he landed a number of blows that caused 23 fractures to her skull and 13 fractures to her back. "The injuries inflicted by the offender were extreme, bespeaking an attack of unrestrained brutality," Justice Ierace said. "It is inconceivable that he could hit her head with the force required to cause 23 skull and facial fractures without him being aware of the inevitable consequence. "I am satisfied that his intent in that moment was to cause her death." Lorraine told the Newcastle Herald she was pleased with the sentence, that Newson is "accountable for 27 years" and grateful for the hard work of the DPP and detectives. "Nothing will bring Carly back or compensate the devastation this has inflicted on our lives over the years but His Honour's judgment has provided a sense of restorative justice for our family," Lorraine and her other daughter said. "I'm pleased... he'll rot in there for all that time." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/v6ZqFubQfSczSV22Th78nc/47da0408-4e00-4676-a82d-db51393d60bf.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg