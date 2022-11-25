Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Keep smiling, mumma': Carly's mum ready to move on after killer's mate jailed

SR
By Sam Rigney
November 25 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carly Dawn McBride was murdered by her boyfriend Sayle Newson on September 30, 2014. Newson's mate, James Cunneen, who in July was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact, was on Friday jailed for at least four years.

CARLY McBride's mantra and the thing she would often tell her mother was "keep smiling, Mumma".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.