Harry Croker welcome back anytime at South Newcastle amid Q-Cup shot

SOUTHS president Steve Young says Harry Croker remains welcome back any time at the Newcastle Rugby League club.
However, following last weekend's Queensland Cup debut for the Tweed Seagulls, it may not necessarily be soon.
"Got offered a bit of a lifeline up there and we never stand in their way. He's up plying his wares trying to get a run in a Q-Cup side and hopefully lead into a bit of NRL," Young said.
"I thought he had a really good year with us and that's what got him a run to be honest. They reached out to him and he was really torn about what to do.
"We sort of said 'you never know how many more opportunities you're going to get so you've got to take them. Go with our love and if you want to come back the door is always open'.
"Bobcat [Souths first-grade coach Andrew Ryan] watched the game [round one of Q-Cup] and said he was probably one of the best three on the field."
Croker, the younger brother of Mat from the Knights, played second-row for Souths in the 2023 grand final and often took on goal kicking duties alongside hooker Mitch Black.
The Lions welcome Upper Hunter product Hunter Dever to the ranks following a stint at Redcliffe, with Young expecting him to likely learn the front-row ropes from experienced campaigner Frank-Paul Nu'uausala.
Souths have pre-season trials against Wests on March 23 and Lakes on Easter Thursday (March 28).
Meanwhile, Cessnock recently signed Jack Beagley from the Canberra competition.
